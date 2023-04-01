JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$71.73.
Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$73.78 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$73.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
