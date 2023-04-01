JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Cut by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after buying an additional 107,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.