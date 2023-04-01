Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.