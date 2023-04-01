Kaspa Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.50 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 99.9% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $580.12 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,638,736,481 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,736,975 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,620,915,689.704433. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03161789 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $33,922,547.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars.

