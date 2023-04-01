Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 217,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

