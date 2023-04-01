Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 641,892 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

