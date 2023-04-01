Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $800,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. 3,887,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.