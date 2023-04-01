Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. 7,037,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

