Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

