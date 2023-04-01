Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,379 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 178,859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IMTM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,867. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $917.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.