Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,548,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 325,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 261,696 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,812,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 354,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 1,089,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,813. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.