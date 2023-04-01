Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2,735.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,064 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $43,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.48. 932,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,537. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

