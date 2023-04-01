Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $164.68

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$164.68 and traded as high as C$182.71. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$182.32, with a volume of 25,468 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$1,136,286.96. In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$1,136,286.96. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total value of C$430,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,652 shares of company stock worth $1,811,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

