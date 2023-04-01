KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in KLA were worth $94,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,654. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

