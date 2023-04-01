KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KLA by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 251,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.17. 1,055,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,654. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

