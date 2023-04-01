KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.19 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $35.19 million and $821,577.54 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0703734 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $721,631.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

