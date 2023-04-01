KOK Price Tops $0.0708 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. KOK has a total market cap of $35.41 million and approximately $716,788.02 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00201459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,456.43 or 1.00081833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000124 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07097893 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $795,952.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

