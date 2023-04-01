Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Shares Up 3.3%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. 56,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €143.00 ($153.76) to €140.00 ($150.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

