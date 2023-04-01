Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

KKPNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.