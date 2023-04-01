Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kurita Water Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KTWIY traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$63.78 and a 52 week high of C$93.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.83.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

