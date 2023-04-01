KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in March

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 7,858,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Price Performance

KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. KWG Group has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

