KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in March

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 7,858,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWG Group Price Performance
KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. KWG Group has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.94.
KWG Group Company Profile
