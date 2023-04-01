LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Target Price to $2.20

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.25 to $2.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Venus Concept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 231.39% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter.

Venus Concept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.