Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $230,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $228.49. 1,654,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,674. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

