Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. 1,295,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,063. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.