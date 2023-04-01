Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 718 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

SEIC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.55. 438,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

