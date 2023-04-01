Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,297. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

