Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,708,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

