Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 331 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 3.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Progressive by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 94,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 61,089 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 118,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,056. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

