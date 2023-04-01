Lake Street Capital Cuts Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Price Target to $5.25

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KITT opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KITT. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

