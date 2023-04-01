Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 590 ($7.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 770 ($9.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.64) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 687.86 ($8.45).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

LON LRE opened at GBX 552.50 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 592.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.70. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 360.40 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.23).

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.

In related news, insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($36,822.98). In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.37), for a total value of £534,630 ($656,874.31). Also, insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($36,822.98). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.