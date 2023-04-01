Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 590 ($7.25) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 770 ($9.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.64) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 687.86 ($8.45).
Lancashire Stock Performance
LON LRE opened at GBX 552.50 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 592.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.70. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 360.40 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.23).
Lancashire Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Lancashire
In related news, insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($36,822.98). In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.37), for a total value of £534,630 ($656,874.31). Also, insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($36,822.98). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
Featured Stories
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.