Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 86.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 122,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 105,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE BWG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 43,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,039. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

