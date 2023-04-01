LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

