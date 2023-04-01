Lisk Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $151.27 million and $5.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,589,637 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

