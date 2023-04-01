Litecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $601.08 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $92.93 or 0.00325997 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and approximately $601.08 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,612,089 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

