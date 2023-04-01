Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.95

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.95 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 48.10 ($0.59). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 47.77 ($0.59), with a volume of 85,590,550 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.80).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.96. The firm has a market cap of £31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($168,265.98). 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.