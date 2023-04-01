Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.43

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.43 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 83.13 ($1.02). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 345,111 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Lookers alerts:

Lookers Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.73 million, a PE ratio of 411.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.