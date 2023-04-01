LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $69.92 million and $5.49 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

