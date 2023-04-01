Loom Network Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $74.11 million and $12.57 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

