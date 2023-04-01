Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. 5,147,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,447. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

