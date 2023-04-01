Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of BKNG traded up $42.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,652.41. The company had a trading volume of 365,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,697. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,660.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,487.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

