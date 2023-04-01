Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Netflix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,035,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.78. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

