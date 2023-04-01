Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $496.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,421. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.