Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,869. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $197.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.