Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.26. 3,422,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

