Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $104.13. 6,900,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,103. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

