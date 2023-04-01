Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,133. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

