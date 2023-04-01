Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.59. 5,235,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.74.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

