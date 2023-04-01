LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $180.74

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.74 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 140862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVMUY. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($926.88) to €900.00 ($967.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($908.60) to €880.00 ($946.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

