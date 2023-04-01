Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 215 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,103. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

