Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 495 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,593. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,424 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,671. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

